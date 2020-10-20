Film critics awards: Nivin Pauly & Manju Warrier are best actors, Jallikattu best film

The 44th Kerala Film Critics awards have been announced on Tuesday. Nivin Pauly bagged the Best Actor Award for Moothon while the Best Actress award was won by Manju Warrier for Prathi Poovan Kozhi.

Jallikattu directed by Lijo Jose Pellisery has been adjudged as best movie for the year 2019 while the best director award went to Geetu Mohandas for Moothon.

While Mammootty has been selected for the Ruby Jubilee award, veteran filmmaker Hariharan was mentioned for Chalachitra Ratnam award. Both were bestowed with the award for their lifetime contributions to Malayalam film industry.

The other major awards are listed below:

Second best film: Vasanthi

Second best actor(male): Vineeth Sreenivasan (Thaneermathan Dinangal), Chemban Vinod (Jallikkattu, Porinju Mariyam Jose)

Second best actor(female): Swasika (Vasanthi)

Best child artiste: Master Vasudev Sajeesh (Kallanottam), Baby Anamiya (Samayayathra)

Best scriptwriter: Sajin Babu (Biriyani)

Best music director: Rafeeq Ahammed

Best lyricist: Ouseppachan

Best singer (male): Vijay Yesudas

Best singer (female): Manjari

Best cinematographer: Gireesh Gangadharan (Jallikattu)

Most popular film: Thaneermathan Dinangal

Special jury award

Direction: Prithviraj (Lucifer)

Cinematography: Ajay David Kachappilly (Porinju Mariam Jose)

Acting:

KK Sudhakaran (Thi.Mi.Ram)

Rosshan Andrrews (Prathi Poovankozhi)

Anaswara Rajan (Thaneermathan Dianngal)

Kerala Film Critics Association president George Onakoor and general secretary Thekkinkad Joseph announced at a press conference and the organizers were yet to decide on the date of the award ceremony.