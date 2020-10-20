Suraj Venjaramoodu in self quarantine after Prithvi, Dijo test positive for COVID-19

Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu goes for self quarantine after his co-star Prithviraj and director Dijo Jose were tested positive for Coronavirus on Tuesday.

Suraj took to his social media pages to share that he will be self isolating and that those who were in contact with him should take care. He also revealed that he was with the team last week and was on the sets of the upcoming movie Jana Gana Mana.

Suraj with director Dijo

This is not the first time that Suraj went for a self-quarantine. Earlier, in May, the actor was asked by the health department to go into home quarantine after participating in the Subhiksha Keralam programme. Suraj was tested negative then and had resumed work.

Meanwhile, Suraj, after wrapping Jana Gana Mana, had joined for the launch of his next movie Kaanekkaane directed by Manu Ashokan which marks the reunion of Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Reprotedly, he had attended the pooja ceremony of the movie with Kaanekkanne crew.

Suraj, who recently won the Kerala State Award for Best Actor in Vikruthi and Android Kunjappan, had signed Jeo Baby's Oru Mahathaya Bharatiya Adukkala (The Great Indian Kitchen) and the shooting of it was supposed to begin soon.