{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Meghana Raj and Chiru's baby gets Rs 10 lakh silver crib from Dhruva Sarja

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

meghana- chiru-dhruva
SHARE

Meghana Raj is expecting her first child with late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. And looks like, the family is all set to welcome the baby with preparations in full swing.

A pic of Dhruva Sarja, younger brother of Chiranjeevi is doing the rounds on social media. Reportedly, Dhruva has gifted Meghana and Chiranjeevi's baby a silver crib, worth Rs 10 lakh.

View this post on Instagram

Today's pic @dhruva_sarjaa Buys a new silver crib for baby 😊 ♡MC Foreveř 💕 Chirumegs 💝 ----------- ❤️ 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰: @megasarja ❤️ ❤️ 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰: @megasarja ❤️ ________ 🔔 Turn on the post notifications 🔔 DM FOR PROMOTIONS 📩 #meghanachiruvideos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . #meghanaraj #chirusarja #kotigobba3 #yash #darshanthoogudeepasrinivas #dbosskingdom#dhruvasarja #dbossfans #yashfans #kgf #kgfchapter2 #punnethrajkumar #kicchasudeep#kichaa #bangalore #karnatakamodels #karnatakamemes #kannadafilms #kannada #kannadatrolls #jothejotheyali #rcb #sandalwood #poojahegde #rashmikamandanna #rachitaram #geethagovindam #vijaydevarakonda #mysore

A post shared by meghana raj sarja ♥ (@megasarja) on

A picture of Dhruva is being widely shared where he is seen posing besides the adorable gift.

Meghana Raj is currently in her last trimester and is about to deliver a baby in the coming days. Dhruva Sarja is known to have a great bonding with his sister-in-law Meghana Raj. He had hosted a baby shower last week. On October 6, Dhruva celebrated his 32nd birthday at home and Meghana shared an adorable post.

Recently, Meghana Raj put up an emotional video about motherhood and how she's dealing with his loss. "My spell with you, my darling Chiru, is undeniably among my most cherished moments in life. All those memories come to me to inspire me every day. And I wouldn't trade them for anything less," she is heard saying.

Taking a selfie Meghana further says, "Those memories, they may tear me apart at times, but they warm me up more often." Meghana promises Chiru that she will raise their child as a gentle human being just like him. 

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @charismomic and @bipin.veena for your overwhelming message. I am truly touched by your commitment to improve motherhood experiences & delighted to be an extremely satisfied recipient of your unique offerings at the same time. Thank you again for being extremely understanding and also a means of a support system by understanding my situation and reaching out to me to make this journey a special and memorable one! Credits: Direction: @thahseennazer Dop: sunil_karthi Music:sandeep Sugunan @thesoundconcept Producer: @midhun_jayakrishnan Production: @janairmodelsandproductions Makeup : @shalinismakeupprofile Hairstylist: @makeover_by_raghu_nagaraj_n #motherhood #momtobe #newmom #maternityfashion #maternityindia #mom #pregnancy #preggers #instamoment #fashionbloggers #pregnancy_lifestyle #pregnantwithstyle #pregnantbellybump #chiranjeevisarjafans #chirusarja #meghanarajsarja #juniorchiru

A post shared by Meghana Raj Sarja (@megsraj) on

Chiranjeevi Sarja breathed his last on June 7 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. 

Tags:
Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES