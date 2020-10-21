Meghana Raj and Chiru's baby gets Rs 10 lakh silver crib from Dhruva Sarja

Meghana Raj is expecting her first child with late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. And looks like, the family is all set to welcome the baby with preparations in full swing.

A pic of Dhruva Sarja, younger brother of Chiranjeevi is doing the rounds on social media. Reportedly, Dhruva has gifted Meghana and Chiranjeevi's baby a silver crib, worth Rs 10 lakh.

A picture of Dhruva is being widely shared where he is seen posing besides the adorable gift.

Meghana Raj is currently in her last trimester and is about to deliver a baby in the coming days. Dhruva Sarja is known to have a great bonding with his sister-in-law Meghana Raj. He had hosted a baby shower last week. On October 6, Dhruva celebrated his 32nd birthday at home and Meghana shared an adorable post.

Recently, Meghana Raj put up an emotional video about motherhood and how she's dealing with his loss. "My spell with you, my darling Chiru, is undeniably among my most cherished moments in life. All those memories come to me to inspire me every day. And I wouldn't trade them for anything less," she is heard saying.

Taking a selfie Meghana further says, "Those memories, they may tear me apart at times, but they warm me up more often." Meghana promises Chiru that she will raise their child as a gentle human being just like him.

Chiranjeevi Sarja breathed his last on June 7 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.