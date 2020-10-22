Junior Chiru's birthday falling on Meghana-Chiranjeevi's engagement anniversary is just divine

Junior Chiru is here and October 22 is going to be one special day indeed. Interestingly, junior Chiru’s birthday marks Meghana and Chiranjeevi’s engagement anniversary.

Actress Meghana Raj gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday and fans are excited calling it as ‘the rebirth of Chiranjeevi Sarja.’

Addressing the media after the birth of the little one, Meghana's mother Premila Raj said, "Three years ago, it was on this very date that Meghana and Chiru were engaged. This is a very pleasant coincidence and it also shows how some things are destined to be and today is one such day when we have welcomed my son-in-law once again into this world," he added.

The engagement of Meghana and Chiru was held at Meghana’s Bengaluru residence, and was attended by the close family members. The same evening, the celebrity couple hosted a party at Leela Palace, which was attended by who’s who of the Kannada film industry.

Interestingly, for the Sarja family, the month of October has been special. The month marks the birth of Chiranjeevi Sarja and his brother Dhruva Sarja, and now it seems to be a month of celebration for the family as junior too have followed them.

The baby and mother are said to be doing fine.

Chiranjeevi Sarja's fans celebrated the arrival of Jr Chiru by bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

A few days ago, the Sarjas celebrates Meghana's baby shower in a lavish way, glimpses of which were shared by Meghana on social media.