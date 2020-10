Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja are blessed with a baby boy. The actress delivered a baby boy in a private hospital in Bengaluru. A photo of Chiranjeevi's newborn son with Dhruva Sarja is going viral on social media.

In the photo, one can see Dhruva holding his brother's son in his arms.

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020 due to cardiac arrest.



A few weeks ago, Dhruva had hosted a grand baby shower ceremony for his dear sister-in-law Meghana.