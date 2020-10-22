Oru Nakshathramulla Aakasham gets International acclaim

Malayalam movie Oru Nakshathramulla Aakasham has won the jury award for best feature film at the South Asian Film Festival held at Washington DC. The Washington DC South Asian Film Festival (DCSAFF), hosted by Ceasar Productions is the most celebrated film festival screening feature, documentary and short films made from, of, and about the Global South Asian Community. This year, the virtual festival was held from October 3-18.

Directed by debutants Ajith Pulleri and Suneesh Babu, and produced by MVK Pradeep, the film was one among the 60 entries selected to compete from over nine countries in South Asia.

The film, which revolves around a school and addresses some relevant societal issues, has Aparna Gopinath in the lead role playing a rural school teacher and Master Eric Zachariah as a visually impaired student.

Director Lal Jose, Ganesh Kumar, Santhosh Keezhattoor and Jaffer Idukki include the cast. Sajith Purushan is the cinematographer. Rahul Raj is the music director.

The film has also been selected at Jaipur international film festival whih is slated to be held from January 15-19.