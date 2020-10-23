9-month-pregnant Amrita Rao marks Navratri

Amrita Rao is all set to welcome her first child with hubby RJ Anmol. It was just recently that the actress announced on social media that she is in the ninth month of her pregnancy.

She shared a new post on Instagram saying that she is blessed to witness her ninth month of pregnancy on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. The actress shared a video of herself flaunting her baby bump in a red saree.

Captioning the video, she wrote, “I witness my Ninth month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri..9 days dedicated to the 9 Avatars of Maa Durga..I am entering a new phase of embodying the avatar of a Mother myself! More power to All Mother’s. Wishing you all on Ashtami #happynavratri2020.”

Amrita's husband Anmol recently in an interview with Hindustan Times spoke about fatherhood and said, "I am feeling on the top of the world right now. Amrita is a princess so she deserves to be treated like that. There’s nothing new, that’s the way I have been treating her from day one."

Amrita Rao made her Bollywood debut with Ab Ke Baras in 2002. She was last seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Thackeray.