Happy birthday Prabhas: Makers of Radhe Shyam release a motion video

Ever since Radhe Shyam was announced, it has become the hot topic of tinsel town, superstar Prabhas’ pairing with Pooja Hegde looks absolutely amazing and everyone is eager for the film.

Earlier this month, the makers of the film released the first looks of Pooja and Prabhas’ character in the film with Prabhas being the most recent one.

Now, on occasion of the star’s birthday, the producers have released a beautiful motion video that starts off in the middle of a mystical looking forest with nothing but a single train track in the midst of it. The scene then zoom’s into the approaching train to reveal famous love couples from different cultures and time periods stationed in different compartments to a final glimpse of Vikramaditya and Prerana that will leave you intrigued.

Earlier, the first glimpse of Prabhas’s character was also unveiled. The poster revealed that Prabhas plays a character called Vikramaditya.

'Radhe Shyam' is suggested to be an epic love story set in Europe. The movie stars Pan India star Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

The film will also feature Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur among others and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

'Radhe Shyam' will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Rebel star, Dr. U.V. Krishnam Raju Garu and Gopikrishna Movies. It is being produced by UV Creations.

The film is produced by Vamsi, Pramod and Praseedha.