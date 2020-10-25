{{head.currentUpdate}}

Tovino Thomas shares ‘family’ picture to celebrate 6 years of married life

tovino-family
Tovino with family. Photo: Studio360/Instagram
Tovino Thomas has a couple of projects in his kitty and is waiting to resume shoot. The actor is, however, just another common man in his real life. On the occasion of his 6th wedding anniversary, Tovino shared a lovely picture where one could spot the entire family in a frame. The pic also sees him giving a piece of cake to his wife Lidiya amid the kids around them.

Tovino is currently resting at home after being injured during the shooting of the film Kali.

❤️

The couple was blessed with their second child, a baby boy on June 6 and now the young actor seem to be spending some quality time with his family.

Tovino Thomas is one of the most bankable actors in Malayalam cinema. He married his longtime girlfriend Lidiya in 2014. Tovino Thomas and Lidiya were high school sweethearts. 

