Bibin George, Anna Rajan team up for Thirimali

Actor Bibin George has been paried up with Anna Rajan for new film ‘Thirimali’.

The makers have released a title motion teaser via Manorama online.

It is directed by debutant Rajiv Shetty, a former associate of Rafi-Mecartin. As the title suggests, ‘Thirimali’ will be a complete comedy entertainer. The video introduces the lead casts and gives us a glimpse of a few monks from Nepal.

Dharmajan Bolgatty and Johny Antony will also be seen in major roles in the film.

Salim Kumar, Innocent and Harish Kanaran are also part of the cast. Director Rajiv Shetty has scripted the film along with Xavier Alex. Bijibal will compose the music.

The makers are planning to start the first schedule in Nepal.