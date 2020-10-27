Hrithik, ex-wife Sussanne's Instagram conversation proves how the duo share a special bond

Actor Hrithik Roshan loved the bright birthday look his former wife Sussanne Khan flaunted, and used Instagram to express his appreciation.

Sussanne, who turned a year older on Monday, had shared a picture of herself and spoken of her journey in life.

"Thank you dear Life for giving me the best of chances, the best of grace, the best of guidance and most importantly the best of humans that surround me with their love. My sunshine ochre birthday dress is from our very own @thelabellife. This birthday I have the most grateful heart for all that the universe has blessed me with," Sussanne has written.

"Work with your heart, to give back to the people around you, think with kindness and nothing will stop you from manifesting your path," she had added, using hashtags: #kindessisasuperpower #ilovemybirthday and #happyheart.

In the comments section of Sussanne's post, her ex-husband Hrithik has dropped a few comments.

He wished her "happy birthday" in a comment, and in another he wrote: "Love it", followed by a 100 sign emoji, referring to Sussanne's look. She then sent out hugs to him along with a heart emoji.

Their Insta conversation is catching the attention of all.

Earlier this year, Sussanne had moved in to live with Hrithik during the lockdown to look after their boys, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

In April, Hrithik penned a lengthy "thank you" note for Sussanne.

"It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps. While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children," he shared.