Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol blessed with baby boy

Actress Amrita Rao and husband, RJ Anmol, were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday morning.

"Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings," a statement issued by the couple's publicist said.

This is Amrita and Anmol's first child.

The actress delivered the baby in the morning and Anmol was with her in the operation theatre all through the delivery, sources told timesofindia.com.

Many celebs wished the couple. Choreographer-director Farah Khan took to her Twitter handle to congratulate the couple and called it the “happiest news in a long time”.

Speaking about being a father RJ Anmol had said in an interview to indianexpress.com that he and Amrita would welcome the child as their friend. "There are no preconceived ideas. However, I think I am still a child and so is Amrita, therefore the kid will be a new friend addition in the family".

