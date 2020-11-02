{{head.currentUpdate}}

Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu look adorable at their wedding reception

After wedding, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's photos from their reception have surfaced online. The couple tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on Friday.

Going by the pics, it seems the reception was a private affair with just the close friends and families.

Kajal was seen in a studded two-piece golden outfit while husband Gautam Kitchlu is seen standing beside her in a black suit.

Kajal had shared the first picture from the wedding on Saturday. She wrote along with a candid picture of them holding hands, “And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched.”

Kajal and Gautam got hitched at The Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai. Talking about managing a grand wedding in the middle of a pandemic, Kajal wrote on her Instagram account, “Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon.”

Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon. Outfit for KA: @anamikakhanna.in Outfit for GK : @anitadongre Jewellery : @sunita_shekhawat_jaipur Kaliras : @mrinalinichandra Stylist : @stylebyami style team: @tanyamehta27 Make up: @vishalcharanmakeuphair Hair : @divya.naik25 Photo: @storiesbyjosephradhik

She had opened up about the wedding rituals in another post. Sharing a picture of the two of them with their hands placed on each other’s heads, she wrote, “In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam - a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India!”

In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam జీలకర్రాబెల్లం - a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India! 😍 In a Telugu wedding, Jeelakarra Bellam signifies the union/marriage of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery) are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride and the groom put it on each other’s head while the purohit chants mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and this auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times ❤️

