Kunchacko Boban birthday special: how celebs wished the star

Kunchacko Boban, the much-loved actor of Malayalam cinema, is celebrating his 44th birthday on Monday. The social media is filled with wishes for the lovable star of the Malayalam cinema.

Not just his fans, but fellow celebrities too have made it a point to wish the good friend on the special day.

Manju Warrier shared an old throwback picture and posted a lovely note for Kunchacko.

Dulquer Salmaan, who calls him Chacko maash mentioned the actor as ‘youth icon of Malayalam cinema’.



Soubin Shahir shared a pic of himself with his son along with Kunchacko and baby Isa.

Biju Menon shared a movie still with Kunchacko.

Geetu Mohandas shared an adorable video of the actor with her daughter.

Indrajith mentioned that it’s high time to meet and take pictures together. Prithviraj too shared a photo.

Navya Nair too shared a couple of pics with the evergreen hero.

‘You are always the best among us’, wrote Joju sharing a cute pic of them together.

A day before, Kunchacko had shared an old pic of his mother who is all set to deliver. ‘This day....44 years back...Mrs.MOLY BOBAN’, wrote the actor.