Meenakshi Dileep makes her social media debut on Instagram, fans call her ‘mini Manju Warrier’

When it comes to star kids, they have always been the cynosure of all eyes. Everyone look forward to see what they are up to every now and then and similar has been the case of Meenakshi Dileep, daughter of actors Dileep and Manju Warrier.

Every time, Meenakshi appears for public events, she has grabbed the right attention and has managed to steal out hearts.

Well now, she has officially made her social media debut on Instagram. The celeb kid launched her Instagram account by the name Meenakshi Dileep stating it official account and posted a stunning picture of herself. Actress Namitha Pramod, who is known to be her close friend, shared the pic on her Insta stories tagging Meenakshi’s page.

Meanwhile, she seems to be following her close friends including actress Namitha Pramod and Srinda. Other than that Nadishah’s daughters and Namitha’s sisters are also in the following list.

Scores of fans flooded her first Instagram post with their comments. While some mentioned that they have been waiting to see her, some addressed her as ‘mini Manju Warrier’.

Meanwhile, even when all celebs been active on social media platforms, Dileep had been staying away from social media. Dileep will next be seen playing a 68-year-old in Nadirshah’s directorial Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan.