Namrata Shirodkar's picture perfect post says marriages are made in heaven

Actress Namrata Shirodkar shared a couple of throwback pictures to make her point that marriages are made in heaven.

The first picture is of her wedding day, when she tied the knot with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The second image, in black and white, is from the wedding of her parents.

"Picture-perfect 'Then And Now' moment! The coincidence is uncanny! Life comes a full circle.. Marriages.. made in heaven!" she wrote as the caption.

Namrata is known to Bollywood fans for her roles in films like "Hero Hindustani", "Vaastav: The Reality" and "Bride And Prejudice" among others.

Namrata Shirodkar tied the knot with Mahesh Babu in 2005 after dating for almost five years. The couple met on the sets of their first film together, Vamsee. Namrata and Mahesh welcomed their first child, Gautham, in 2006. Their daughter Sitara was born in 2012.

Namrata Shirodkar was last seen in Rok Sako To Rok Lo.