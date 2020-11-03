Alappuzha: Singer Vijay Yesudas met with an accident in Alappuzha on Monday night.

According to sources, the incident took place around 11:30 pm when he was driving back to Kochi from Thiruvananthapuram with his friend.

Upon reaching Thuravoor Junction on the National Highway, suddenly a car came in front of his car and rammed it. Vijay's car received a few dents and scratches in the impact.

Sources say that all occupants in both the vehicles are safe.

Vijay recently completed 20 years of playback singing in the Malayalam film industry. He has also occasionally worn the robes of an actor in Tamil and Malayalam movies. Vijay last acted in the Tamil film 'Padaiveeran' released in 2018.

Vijay, son of veteran playback singer K J Yesudas, has rendered a number of songs in various languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. He has also won numerous awards including the Kerala State Film Awards thrice for Best Singer in 2007, 2013 and last in 2019.