Jayasurya’s 100th film titled ‘Sunny’

Malayalam actor Jayasurya’s 100th film has been announced. After ‘Njan Marykutty,’ Jayasurya and Ranjith Sankar have joined hands once again.

The movie has been titled ‘Sunny,’ and Jayasurya plays the role of a musician. The shoot of the film began on Thursday in Kochi. The actor himself shared a still from the sets of the movie. The movie will have a month-long shoot in Kochi following strict Covid -19 protocols.

Along with announcing the film, Jayasurya expressed that although Sunny is his 100th film 'by numbers', it is his first film 'by heart'.

"എണ്ണത്തിൽ എന്റെ 100-മത്‌ ചിത്രം . എന്നാൽ ഹൃദയം കൊണ്ട് എന്റെ ആദ്യ ചിത്രം പോലെ തന്നെ,ഈ യാത്രയിൽ എന്നോടൊപ്പം ഉണ്ടായ എല്ലാ ദൃശ്യ, അദൃശ്യ ശക്തികൾക്കും എന്റെ സ്നേഹം നിറഞ്ഞ നന്ദി " By numbers, my 100th movie. By heart, my first. To all of you, who have been a part of this journey, to all the forces that have been integral, I express my heartfelt gratitude. Thank you seems like too small a word. But Thank you. I hope to continue entertaining you with my work. ❤️ @ranjithsankar

Apart from Kochi, a few portions will also be shot in Dubai.

Madhu Neelakantan is the cinematographer of the film, which has Shameer Muhammad as editor.

Jayasurya has a couple of films in his kitty. Jayasurya’s last film Sufiyum Sujathayum was released via Amazon Prime Video. He is now awaiting the release of Vellam. He had also recently signed Nadirshah directorial which also have Namitha Pramod.

Jayasurya also has a fantasy thriller based on the life of the legendary priest Kadamattathu Kathanar who lived in Kadamottom. The film will be bankrolled by Vijay Babu under his banner Friday Film House.

