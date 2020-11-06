Priya Prakash Varrier shares steamy photos, looks chic and gorgeous

Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier oozes the temperature as she poses for a perfect click in her latest picture. The stunner took to social media and shared a picture of her looking gorgeous in an over-shoulder gown.

She opted a shimmery outfit with matching boots and completed her look with sleek hair in a braid.

Not just looks, Priya Prakash Varrier is killing it with her confidence and we just can't move our eyes off her.

Priya is super active on social media and often keeps treating her fans with adorable photos and videos. Recently, when she posted a few snaps in lehenga from a photoshoot, Priya passed lewd comments. The actress however refused to take the trolling lying down. She shared the comments on her story on Instagram. She also posted a statement silencing the trolls.

She wrote, ‘Hey guys! So those were a few comments on my latest post, I couldn’t even go through ¼ of the comments and I came across all of this right in the beginning. So I thought I should share them cause I felt like they deserve to be seen by all of y’all. Maybe we should give them a round of slow claps too (inserted clapping and laughing emoticons). I mean isn’t that why they post up mean things like these? For some sort of acknowledgement/appreciation?’

She further said, ‘Lets just give it to them! Anyway I’ve been taught to be kind to everyone and I’m taking the opportunity to be the bigger person here. It’s not anything new for me. I go through this sort of shaming on a daily basis and I’m proud of myself to have come this far in spite of whatever these bullies put me through. Every other woman should be. That’s all for now. Thank you for paying attention to my rant. #ItsADressNotAYes #RefuseTheAbuse.”

On the work front, Priya will be seen alongside Nithiin and Rakul Preet Singh in their upcoming film titled, 'Check'.