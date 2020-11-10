If nudity is a crime, all naga babas should be arrested: Pooja Bedi defends Milind Soman

Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi has come out in support of actor Milind Soman’s controversial image of him running on a south Goa beach in the nude.

She said that there is ‘absolutely nothing obscene’ about the photo and called it ‘aesthetic’.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Pooja Bedi compared the image of Milind with those of bare Naga sadhus and tweeted, “Absolutely nothing obscene about @milindrunning aesthetic pic. The obscenity lies in the minds of a viewer imagining more! His crime is being good looking,famous & setting bench marks! If nudity is a crime all naga babas should be arrested. Smearing ash can’t make it acceptable!”

“Please tell me why this video of naked men flashing & flaunting their genitalia isn't obscene? Because it involves men considered "holy" ? Is there anything holy about what they r doing in this video? Why should't they b booked 4 obscenity,” she said in another tweet.

Earlier, the South Goa district police had booked him for obscenity, days after the photograph of the former supermodel taken while running on a Goa beach went viral.