Amitabh Bachchan wishes granddaughter Aaradhya 'happy birthday' by capturing various moods

Amitabh Bachchan has traced the growing-up years of granddaughter Aaradhya while sending out love and good wishes on her birthday. The cine icon posted a photo collage made by a fan page, featuring nine throwback pictures of Aaradhya from when she was one till now. She turned nine on Monday.

The photos, from start to end, show how Aaradhya has grown up and captures her various moods. In some images, she is smiling for the camera and in others she looks amused.

"Happy birthday, Aaradhya... all my love," he wrote on Instagram while posting the picture.

Aaradhya is daughter of Big B's son Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai.

Earlier, Amitabh had revealed that Aaradhya likes to come and destroy his working desk, and that brings immense joy to him.

"I've loved all of them. When I want to spoil my grandkids, I am so authoritative that their parents dare not oppose me. Aaradhya will still come and destroy my working desk, as she wants to use this pen and wants to write things and wants to play with the laptop. It brings immense joy and is a beautiful experience," he said in an episode of "Starry Nights 2.Oh!".

On the work front, Big B is experimenting with different genres and stories, and exploring new realms. He will be seen in Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer "Chehre", and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Big B will also star with Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas in a multilingual mega production for the big screen.