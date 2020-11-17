{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Actor Vijilesh gets engaged

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

vijilesh-engagement
SHARE

Malayalam actor Vijilesh got engaged to Swathi Haridas on Tuesday. The actor himself took to his social media page to announce about his engagement. Sharing a pic, he wrote, “Got engaged.”

A video from the engagement ceremony has surfaced online. The close knit affair was held with the presence of friends and family following the Covid regulations.

While Vijilesh was seen in a white shirt and mundu, the bride-to-be was spotted in traditional golden saree.

Vigilesh is best known for his role in Maheshinte Prathikaaram. He played noticeable roles in a few films including Guppy, Almara, Chippy and Vimanam.

He got his break by playing the negative role in Amal Neerad’s Varathan. 

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES