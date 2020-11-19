Nayanthara gets the perfect birthday surprise from her brother

Lady superstar Nayanthara has recently celebrated her birthday in the company of her parents and brother. The actress' family had arranged a beautiful cake and other decorations to ring in her birthday.

The pictures of the celebration were shared by Nayanthara's beau Vignesh Shivan. Inflated birthday balloons, which read 'Happy Birthday Mol' too are seen in the beautiful pictures.

Sharing the pictures, Vignesh wrote, “How sweet! Such a lovely surprise from Amma, appa and Lenu Kurian the sweetest bro possible. Missed being around. Yet happy”.

Nayanthara’s fans and colleagues have wished her on her birthday. Meanwhile, the crew of her latest movies has released the posters to celebrate the screen icon’s birthday.

Nayanthara was born in Bengaluru on 18 November 1984 to Omana and Kurian Kodiyattu who is a former Air Force officer. Her real name is Dayana Mariam Kurian. Her brother Lenu is settled in Dubai.