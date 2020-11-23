Then and now: Anikha Surendran's photoshoot for Manorama Arogyam is all about her journey in the showbiz

Anikha Surendran has definitely come a long way. From child artiste to one of today's sought after youngster, Anikha has managed to grabbed attention of viewers every now and then.

Hat-trick cover girl

It's a coincidence that Anikha has appeared on the cover of popular Malayalam health magazine, Manorama Arogyam. And on Sunday, she took to her Instagram page to reminisce about her then and now photoshoot. Sharing all three pics, Anikha wrote, “Apparently I've been on the cover of @manoramaarogyam thrice photographed ALL THREE TIMES by @syam__babu

ABSOLUTE BLESSING,” (sic.)

Interestingly, all the three pis were captured by photographer Syam Babu. Syam is the senior photographer at MM Publications and is known for many celeb photoshoots.

The journey

Anikha entered showbiz as a child artist. She marked her debut with the 2007 release Malayalam movie 'Chotta Mumbai'. She grabbed the attention of the audience when she appeared in the 2010 release 'Kadha Thudarunnu'. Moviegoers started taking the adorable girl seriously when she starred in a segment in '5 Sundarikal'. Her performance in ‘5 sundarikal’ awed her fans.

Later in 2015 she bagged a role with Ajith and Trisha in 'Yennai Arindhaal'. She then essayed the role of Nayanthara's daughter in 'Bhaskar The Rascal'. 'The Great Father', 'Viswasam' are some other movies to her credits. The beauty was last seen in Tamil we series 'Queen' where she played the younger verion of Jayalalithaa.