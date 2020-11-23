{{head.currentUpdate}}

Katrina undergoes Covid test 'with a smile'

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has undergone a coronavirus test before commencing a shoot.

A 'smiley' test

Katrina posted a video on Instagram. She shared that she did the test with a smile.In the clip, the actress is seen getting a Covid-19 test. In the video, Katrina looks stunning in a pristine white dress and completed her look with minimal make-up. A voice can be heard in the background saying "always smile."

"It's gotta be done - testing for shoot (Maldives flag emoji) #safetyfirst (very important instructions from Danny aalways smile')," she wrote alongside the image.

Busy days for Kat

Katrina was recently in Maldives. According to reports, she was there for a photoshoot.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop action drama "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar, and the horror comedy "Phone Bhoot", co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

