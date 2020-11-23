{{head.currentUpdate}}

Samantha Akkineni shares romantic beach getaway on Naga Chaitanya's birthday

Naga Chaitanya, who turns 34 is celebrating his birthday on the beaches of Maldives.

Romantic dinner date

And looks like Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are having a blast as they are holidaying in Maldives. Samantha took to Instagram to show us the view from the place the couple spent the birthday eve. Looks like the two organised a romantic dinner date by the beach side on the birthday eve.

New pics

Samantha took to Instagram to share a photo of herself looking at the ocean. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a floral maxi dress and a hat. She captioned the photo with a palm tree and a green heart sticker.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are happily married for three years now. Samantha never misses an opportunity to share picutres of herself with Naga Chaitanya on her Instagram. She is quite active on social media and spent some quality time with family during the lockdown.

