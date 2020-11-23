Sana Khan changes her name post wedding with Mufti Anas

Actress Sana Khan released her first wedding picture in which she’s seen posing with her husband who’s reportedly a Muslim cleric named Mufti Anas. The news of Sana marrying a Muslim cleric in Gujarat went viral on Saturday.

Wedding pics

She was seen wearing a red bridal lehenga. The former actor also shared a clip of herself cutting a wedding cake with her husband while she seemed surrounded by her immediate family members. In that, the couple twinned in white and looked happy together.

Taking to Instagram, Sana shared a gorgeous wedding picture and wrote, "Loved each other for the sake of Allah Married each other for the sake of Allah May Allah keep us united in this Duniya And reunite us in jannah..Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan Which of the favours of your lord will u deny." Dressed in a red lehenga and complementing it with statement jewelery, she looked like a million dollars on her special day.

Name change

Soon after her wedding on November 20, Sana has also changed her name on social media. She is now Sayied Sana Khan.

Goodbye to showbiz

A few months ago, Sana made headlines when she announced her decision to quit the world of showbiz.

"I declare that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance," she had written on Instagram.