Kangana Ranaut lauds Jallikattu's Oscar entry, takes a dig at Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut is a star who never shies away from speaking her heart out and for that she often grabs the headlines for her controversial statements and remarks. And recently, she reacted to the news of Malayalam film, Jallikattu being sent as India’s official entry to Oscars next year.

Applauds for Jallikattu

Taking to her Twitter handle, the Tanu Weds Manu star congratulated the film Jallikattu for making it as an official entry at Oscars 2021. For the unversed, Lijo Jose Pellissery's directorial will represent India at the 93rd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

All the scrutiny/ bashing Bullydawood gang got is finally yielding some results, Indian films aren’t just about 4 film families, movie mafia gang is hiding in their houses and letting juries do their job and congratulations team #Jallikattu https://t.co/kI9sY4BumE — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 25, 2020

Slams Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut also slammed the Bollywood industry. She stated that Indian films aren’t just about four film families. Jallikattu was unanimously chosen from 27 entries across Hindi, Marathi and other languages. Taking to Twitter, the actor said, "movie mafia gang is hiding in their houses and letting juries do their job."

The Oscar nomination

Among the films that were considered by the jury included titles such as Chhapaak, Shakuntala Devi, Chhalaang, Gulabo Sitabo, Eeb Allay Ooo!, The Sky is Pink, Bulbbul and internationally-celebrated feature The Disciple. Jallikattu, based on the short story by S Hareesh stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran.