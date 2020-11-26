Nadirsha's daughter gets engaged, Dileep and others grace the function

Actor-director Nadirsha’s daughter Aayisha gets engaged in a close-knit ceremony on Wednesday.
The engagement
Aayisha got engaged to businessman Abdul Latheef Uppala’s son Bilal. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family following the Covid-19 regulations.
Celebs galore
The function also saw the presence of a few celebs. Actor Dileep, who is known to be a close friend of Nadirsha attended the event with his wife and actress Kavya Madhavan and daughter Meenakshi. A photo of the family posing for a pic with engaged couple has surfaced online and is doing the rounds on social media.
Interestingly, Meenakshi is also friends with Nadirsha's daughter since a long time and the duo is said to share a close bond.
Best friend joins
Actress Namitha Pramod took to her social media pages to share a few pics of hers’ saying ‘best friend gets engaged’. Namitha looked gorgeous in a cream outfit.
Namitha Pramod, had long back, posted a photo of herself with Dileep’s daughter Meenakshi and Nadirsha’s daughter Aayisha calling them ‘besties’.
The family
Nadirsha, who is also a music composer, singer, lyricist, mimicry artist, comedian, and television host is married to Shahina and have two daughters Aayisha and Khadeeja Nadirsha.
Aayisha is the eldest and is a stylist. She had recently styled actress Namitha Pramod for a photoshoot.