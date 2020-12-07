Antony Perumbavoor’s daughter engagement: Dreamy inside photos

Film producer Antony Perumbavoor's daughter Dr Anisha got engaged to her fiance Dr Emil Vincent at a private ceremony in Kochi recently. And now more pics from the star studded ceremony has surfaced online.

Mohanlal's presence

Among the limited number of guests was actor Mohanlal, who took sometime off from his busy schedule to attend the church function.

The church ritual was then followed by a reception as well and the superstar made sure to make heads turn.

Color coordinated event

While for the church ceremony, the couple opted for a purple coloured outfits, they later switched to colour coordinated red and creme ensemble.

Actor Mohanlal addressed the small gathering and greeted the couple and took snaps with them as well.

Prayers and wishes

It was on Sunday that Antony Perumbavoor shared a few stills and penned a post about his daughter's engagement and requesting prayers and well wishes for the couple.

“I am really glad to share the happiness of my daughter Anisha’s, engagement to Emil. The function was held at my hometown, Perumbavoor and the pandemic protocols were adhered too. Requesting all your prayers and blessings,” (sic.) he wrote.

The wedding is reportedly scheduled to take place by late December.