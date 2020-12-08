Meghana Raj's mother Pramila tests positive for Coronavirus

Senior Kannada actress and Meghana Raj's mother Pramila Joshai has been reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Hospitalized

The actress was reportedly rushed to hospital after she complained of uneasiness. According to reports, after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, she has been admitted to a hospital in Jayanagar for treatment.

Meghana negative

Following this, Meghana Raj and Sundar Raj too underwent a test and their results have turned negative, say sources.

Reports further say that Pramila Joshai is responding to treatment and her condition is said to be stable as per doctors.

Family coping up

The family is yet to recover from the shock following the demise of Meghana's actor husband Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Recently, Meghana gave birth to a baby boy who's been referred to as Jr Chiru by the Sarja and Raj family. Meghana had even declared that she would be making a comeback to the movies soon.