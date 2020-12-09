Niharika Konidela, Chaitanya Jonnalagadda's mehendi and sangeet was a family affair

Niharika Konidela, the young actress and daughter of Naga Babu is all set to tie the knot with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on December 9.

The couple's family and friends attended their mehendi and sangeet ceremony and pictures and videos from the pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur are now going viral.

The mehendi

Mehendi function was graced by Niharika Konidela's uncles Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, cousins Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, and so on, thus marking a beautiful reunion of the Mega family.

For the mehendi ceremony, Niharika opted for a pink coloured lehenga with multi-coloured embroidery which was paired with a net dupatta with matching border. Chaitanya was seen wearing a white kurta pyjama paired with mustard colored vasket with multi-coloured embroidery.

The sangeet

For the sangeet, Niharika Konidela looked vibrant in a green outfit while Chaitanya was stunning in a cream-and-white sherwani.

A lot of videos caught the two of them dancing on the stage.

In another video, Varun Tej was seen carrying her sister Niharika on his shoulders to the dancing floor.

Pool party

After a grand sangeet night, the couple hosted a pool party and were seen enjoying every bit of their dream wedding. In a video, Niharika was seen dancing her heart out at her pool party. The actress radiates bridal glow and looks gorgeous in a lavender halter gown.

The wedding

They will tie the knot in Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur on December 9. The muhurat will happen at 7.15 pm on December 9, which will be followed by a reception at 8.30 pm.

Niharika Konidela, who has worked in Telugu films such as Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding, got engaged to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a close-knit family affair in August. The ceremony was only attended by the close family members of the couple.

For the unintiated, Chaitanya Jonnalagedda is the son of Guntur Inspector of Police, M Prabhakara Rao. He was born and brought up in Hyderabad.