Sarathkumar tests coronavirus positive

Tamil actor Sarath Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

The veteran actor is currently staying at his sister’s house in Hyderabad.

What wife and daughter said

The news was shared both by his wife Radikaa Sarathkumar and daughter Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on social media.

Varalaxmi wrote, “Appa @realsarathkumar has tested positive today for #covid.. He’s currently in Hyderabad recovering and in good hands.. we will keep you posted .. thank you..!!”

“Today Sarath tested positive for Coronavirus in Hyderabad. He’s asymptomatic and in the hands of extremely good doctors! I will keep you updated about his health in the days to come.,” Radikaa tweeted.

On workfront

Currently, the actor is waiting to resume the shoot of his much-anticipated film, Ponniyin Selvan. He is also a part of a film titled Adangathey, which has GV Prakash as one of the leads.

