Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra celebrate Adira's fifth birthday

Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra’s daughter Adira turned a year older and the star parents hosted a party at their residence.

Bollywood attendees

The party is being attended by several Bollywood star kids. Karan Johar’s twins – Yash and Roohi were snapped by the paparazzi, making their way to the venue.

Tusshar Kapoor also arrived with his son Laksshya.

The family

Rani Mukerji had tied the knot with Aditya Chopra in a secretive wedding in April 2014.

The couple turned parents in 2015 with the birth of Adira. Though several Bollywood star kids are often snapped by the paparazzi, Adira has always been kept away from the limelight.