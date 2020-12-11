Priyadarshan to join hands with Akshay Kumar for comic thriller

Director Priyadarshan all set for a comeback in Bollywood. Interestingly, he would be collaborating with Akshay Kumar.

Yet another project

While speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Priyadashan has confirmed that he and Akshay Kumar are collaborating for another film. He stated that they were supposed to begin shooting for the film from December. However, now it will go on the floors from September next year.

He also mentioned that Akshay is going to produce the film which is touted to be a comic thriller.

The association

Priyadarshan and Akshay had last worked in 2010 release Khatta Meetha. Priyadarshan recently worked on Hungama 2 with Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen, Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani etc. The movie will be the sequel to the popular comedy drama Hungama which was released in 2003.

Talking about working with Akshay, the filmmaker was all praises about him and said that he is quite comfortable working with Kesari star.

“He trusts me so much that I make sure it works. That trust works well for us. He always says he learns a lot while working with me. His body language has become better. He has evolved a lot. We did Khatta Meetha and after that, he started playing a lot of these middle-class characters like Padman and others,” Priyadarshan stated.

Biggest project

The filmmaker also has his dream project Marakkar: Lion of The Arabian Sea lined up for release. This film was slated to release on March 26 but got delayed due to the nationwide lockdown. Priyadarshan said that the film is made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, the highest in his career.

He also said that the biggest challenge with this film was to create the 16th century. The filmmaker also revealed that the film will star actors from Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries.