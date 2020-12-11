{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Shane Nigam's Veyil censored, grabs positive responses

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

shane-nigam-veyil-movie
SHARE

Shane Nigam starrer Veyil has been censored. Most of the censor board members were impressed by the movie whose filming was delayed after it landed in controversies.

A turning point for Shane

Those who watched the movie said that Shane’s character in Veyil would be a turning point in the young actor’s career.

The recently released trailer too had grabbed positive responses. Shane’s fabulous performance is the highlight of the trailer too.

shane-nigam-veyil-movie

The movie

The movie bankrolled by Joby George for the banner of Goodwill Entertainment is directed by newcomer Sharat Menon.

Interestingly, Sharath had earlier assisted celebrated filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellisery in his much acclaimed movies Angamaly Diaries and Ee.Ma.Yau.

Shas Muhammad is the cinematographer of Veyil. Meanwhile, the editing is by Praveen Prabakar. Rangabath Ravi is the sound mixer.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES