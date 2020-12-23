Tenet most watched film in India post lockdown, Anjaam Pathiraa among pre-lockdown list

The Christopher Nolan-directed Tenet, starring Robert Pattinson, John David Washington and Dimple Kapadia, has emerged as the most watched film in India post lockdown. Meanwhile, Malayalam movie Anjaam Pathiraa is among the top watched films of 2020 during pre-lockdown phase.

Pre-lockdown phase

Among the pre-lockdown times in 2020, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was the top film.

It is followed by Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu), Sarileru Neekevvaru (Telugu), Darbar (Tamil), Bheeshma (Telugu), Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Hindi), Baaghi 3 (Hindi), Street Dancer 3 (Hindi), Anjaam Pathiraa (Malayalam) and 1917 (English).

Some of the Top Performing Artistes included Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu. Telugu films grew 215 per cent in the January-March 2020 period when compared to the same quarter in 2019, growing the most amongst regional cinema.

The pre-lockdown days data is from December 1, 2019 till March 2020.

Steady increase in screens

According to #ShowOffTheYear2020 report by BookMyShow, cinemas have sold an estimated seven lakh tickets since reopening after the Covid-induced lockdown.

There has been a steady increase in screens across cinemas pan-India, with 2800 screens operational at the moment.

Post lockdown phase

Tenet remains the most-watched film having sold three lakh tickets. The data is for sales from October 16 to December 18.

Second to Tenet in the Top Watched Movies Post Lockdown list by ticket sales is Biskoth (Tamil), followed by Irandam Kuththu (Tamil), Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari (Hindi) and Dracula Sir (Bengali).

Dracula Sir was the first new film to release post the lockdown, during Dussehra.

The top cities for films post lockdown are Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and NCR.

In-home entertainment

In terms of the in-home virtual entertainment, 2,33,219 consumers registered and bought tickets to watch virtual events. Sports (cricket), Music shows, Workshops, Performances (acts such as circus), Comedy, and Online Games emerged as the Most Popular Genres.

The data is from April 1 till December 18.