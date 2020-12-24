Keerthy Suresh graces college friend's wedding | Pics

Keerthy Suresh is someone who values friendship a lot. The stunning pictures of her attending a friend's wedding are proof.

The national award-winning actress recently graced the wedding of her college friend Saloni Bermecha. And, no wonder that her simple-yet-stunning attire for the occasion has created a sensation on social media. She is seen in a pink hand-crafted saree, paired up with a sleeveless blouse. One can't miss out on her subtle makeup, statement earrings, wavy hair and nude lips.

Keerthy took time to attend her friend's wedding amid the shoot for the Telugu flick Rang De. Her upcoming projects are Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. She will be seen as a sharpshooter in Nagesh Kukunoor’s sports-drama ‘Good Luck Sakhi’.