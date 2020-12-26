Malayalam
SAT DEC 26, 2020 11:33 AM IST
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan to star in 'Vikram Vedha' Hindi remake

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 26, 2020 11:32 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will feature in the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit film Vikram Vedha.

The remake

The original starred R. Madhavan as righteous police officer Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi played the gangster Vedha. In the Hindi remake, Hrithik will play the gangster while Saif essays the cop.

The film draws from the ancient lore of Vikram-Betaal, where a wily gangster manages to escape every time a determined cop nabs him, by narrating a new story drawn from his own life.

The casting

Earlier Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was expected to play the character of Vedha. However, as per reports, Aamir recently backed out of the project, and Hrithik was roped in.

Announcing the Bollywood remake, trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted from his verified account on Friday: "#VikramVedha Hindi casting.. @iHrithik to do @VijaySethuOffl role.. #SaifAliKhan to do @ActorMadhavan role..Fantastic casting."

The Bollywood remake will be directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who also helmed the Tamil original. The film, backed by Neeraj Panday, is expected to go on floors soon.

