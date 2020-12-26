RIP Anil Nedumangad: Celebs offer heartfelt condolences

It was indeed a sad Christmas night for Mollywood celebs. The sudden demise of Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangad left Mollywood in shock. The actor drowned in the reservoir of Malankara dam on Friday evening. He was 48.

Celebs express grief

After the day's celebration, many celebs took to their social media pages and expressed grief.

Prithviraj was mong the first to post about his death. "Nothing. I have nothing to say. Hope you're at peace Anil etta," he wrote.

Prithviraj's brother Indrajith, who worked with Anil recently in the movie Anuradha Crime No. 59/2019, wrote, "Absolutely devastated to hear this news. Shot with him the day before yesterday and today I hear this… just can't believe it! May his family have the strength to sail through this. RIP Anil Nedumangad… #gonetoosoon".

Dulquer Salmaan, who had acted with Anil in Rajeev Ravi's Kammattipadam, shared on social media, "Heart hurts. Can't make sense of this. RIP Anil etta. Prayers and strength to your family."

Biju Menon, who shared screen space with Anil Nedumangad in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, wrote, "How will I convince myself that Anil is no more?"

Actor Kunchacko Boban wrote on his social media page, "Shocking and sad. An abrupt end to a glorious career which was again going to soar higher. Will liver forever through his illustrious characters depicted on screen."

Ahaana Krishna who acted with him in Njan Steave Lopez wrote, "Unbelievable that you’re no more . Really unfair. After so many years of struggle , when people finally begin to get the opportunities they deserve , life pulls them away. Gone too soon . RIP Anil Chetta."

The shoot

Anil had reached Thodupuzha to shoot for a Joju George-starrer a few days ago.