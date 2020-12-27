Mohanlal calls mayor-elect and 'neighbour' Arya Rajendran

Actor Mohanlal on Saturday congratulated Thiruvananthapuram corporation's mayor-elect Arya Rajendran, who is set become the youngest mayor in the country.

Mohanlal called Arya over phone to congratulate her for the rare achievement and convey his wishes.

Mohanlal, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, offered her all the support to make the city a beautiful place.

Manorama News aired a recording of the telephonic conversation between Arya and Mohanlal.

An excited Arya is heard addressing Mohanlal as 'Lalettan' and telling him that she lives close to his house in Thiruvananthapuram.

"We used to tell others we live near your house. It's like a landmark," she tells Mohanlal.

"Thiruvananthapuram is a city that we all love. You will have all the support to make it beautiful," Lal tells.

Arya also promised to meet him when he comes to the city next time.

A BSc Mathematics student of All Saints College, Thiruvananthapuram, Arya was elected the councillor of Mudavanmugal ward in the recent local body elections as a CPM candidate. She defeated UDF's Sreekala by 2,872 votes.

Arya is the state president of the Bala Sangham and a state office-bearer of the SFI, the student wing of the CPM.

Arya is the daughter of Rajendran, an electrician, and LIC agent Sreelatha.

Thiruvananthapuram witnessed a fierce battle in the local body polls with the CPM-led LDF and the BJP coming face to face. At the end, the LDF managed to secure a simple majority (51 seats) and the NDA could not even hold on to its 2015 tally of 35 (it had only 34 this time). The UDF, which had 21 seats last time, was reduced to 10.