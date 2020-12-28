Malayalam
MON DEC 28, 2020 3:32 PM IST
KPAC Leela wins best actress award for her role in Roudram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 28, 2020 03:32 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Actress KPAC Leela has been conferred the best actress  award by LIFFT for her performance in the Malayalam movie Roudram directed by Jayaraj.

The role

Leela's enigmatic reprise in the movie Roudram that depicts helplessness of human efforts against flood fury, was widely appreciated.

The veteran theater artist has been leading a quiet life far away from the bustle of movies and theatre when the seven-time national award winning director approached her for the prominent role in Roudram.

The festival

Literature, Illusion, Film, Frame, Television & Theatre (LIFFT) India is annual global festival of prominance that takes place at Lonavala near Mumbai every year.

