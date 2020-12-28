Malayalam
MON DEC 28, 2020 9:48 AM IST
Rashmika Mandanna joins Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl’s next

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 28, 2020 09:47 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

South star Rashmika Mandanna will feature alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan in filmmaker Vikas Bahl’s next directorial venture.

The movie

Tentatively titled "Deadly", the film is a father-daughter story.

“It is a slice-of-life comedy film which Bahl is directing. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. There is also a large ensemble cast, including Neena Gupta and others,” a source close to the film's team told PTI.

To be produced by Reliance Entertainment, the project is scheduled to go on floors in March 2021.

Rashmika Mandanna is set to make her Hindi film debut with “Mission Manju”, starring actor Sidharth Malhotra in lead.

Set in the 1970s, the film follows the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations, the official synopsis read.

In “Mission Manju”, Malhotra will be seen playing a RAW agent. The team is expected to start the shoot sometime in February.

Rashmika , the 24-year-old actress, who works predominantly in Telugu and Kannada-language films, made her acting debut in 2016 with “Kirik Party” (Kannada).

Some of her successful movies are “Yajamana” (Kannada), “Geetha Govindam” (Telugu) and “Devadas” (Telugu).

