Anushka Sharma's latest maternity photoshoot goes viral, shares how pandemic was a weird blessing

Anushka Sharma is all set to become a mother and has posed with her baby bump for a magazine.

`The photoshoot

Anushka recently posed for Vogue magazine and is giving major maternity goals. In the pics, she is seen donning simple yet chic garments.

Anushka talked to the magazine about her pregnancy journey, her hopes for the baby, how she got support from her girlfriends and the balanced worldview she wishes to instil in her child.

The blessing

Talking to the Vogue, Anushka said, “The pandemic has been a weird blessing in a way. Virat was around and I could keep it a secret. We only left to go to the doctor’s clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn’t be spotted.”

Opening up about how her body has adapted to the changes, Anushka told Vogue in an exclusive chat, "You are more connected to your body, to all that is happening. It's mind-boggling when I see the changes. It’s amazing." She added, "I've always meditated. It's a daily practice, and my life has been quite balanced, so I’ve carried that forward. The only difference is that I've had a lot more time."

The parents-to-be

Anushka has said that she plans on returning to work four months after her delivery. Virat, meanwhile, is on paternity leave from the Indian Cricket Team, which is touring Australia.