Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham gets a new release date, all set for grand release

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Mohanlal's historical drama is unarguably the most anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema right now. After much delay, the makers has now confirmed the theatrical release.

The new date

As per the latest reports, the makers have decided to release Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham on March 26, 2021, exactly a year after it was postponed.

The new date comes a day after the Kerala government decided to reopen theaters from Tuesday.

The film, which is directed by the master craftsman Priyadarshan, was supposed to be released on March 19, 2020. However, the release was postponed owing to pandemic and lockdown.

The new release date along with a brand new poster of the Priyadarshan directorial has been released through official social media pages.

The movie

The movie will be a never-seen-before visual experience for the Malayali audiences and the makers insisted that the film should be a theatrical experience

Reportedly, the Priyadarshan directorial is gearing up for a massive release worldwide in various languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Chinese.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham features Mohanlal as the titular character, Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mohammed. The big-budget venture features an extensive star cast, including Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhudeva, Manju Warrier, Suhasini Maniratnam, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and others.

The crew

Tirru, the senior cinematographer is the DOP of the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan movie. Sabu Cyril, the National Award-winning art director is the production designer.

Renowned stunt director Peter Hein has been roped in to handle the action choreography. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.