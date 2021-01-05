Jagathy Sreekumar turns seventy

Malayalam cinema’s undisputed king of comedy Jagathy Sreekumar celebrates his seventieth birthday on Tuesday. There won’t be any grand celebrations owing to the pandemic situation.

Homely birthday for superstar

The actor would spend his birthday with family at his home in Peyad. The family has arranged a small cake cutting ceremony and an elaborate sadya (traditional feast) too. Having born on the star sign of Thriketta, the actor would be donating meals to the residents of the Sree Chitra Poor Home as usual. Sreekumar who was born on 5 January 1951 in Jagathy, Thiruvanathapuram gave fame to his place by making it a part of his name.

The comeback

Jagathy Sreekumar has been confined to a wheelchair for the last eight years following an accident. His son Raj Kuamr said that the actor, who acted in two advertisements last year, is likely to make a comeback to the movies this year.

The makers of a few movies have approached with characters that suit the health condition of the wheelchair bound actor. It also includes the fifth part of the noted CBI Dairykurippu series.

However, it isn’t sure in which movie the actor would be acting first.

Family hoping for best

His family, meanwhile, vows that the veteran actor would be returning to the silver screen this year. The actor still continues his physiotherapy treatment at home.

Jagathy Sreekumar met with an accident near Kozhikode, in 2012, while traveling to a location. He was paralyzed and had spent quite a lot of time in various hospitals.

His health has gradually improved following the various treatment regimens that are being continued at his home. Jagathy Sreekumar made his debut through Chattambi Kalyani that was released in 1975. He went on to act in more than 1400 movies essaying unforgettable characters that got etched the hearts of the movie lovers.

Jagathy Sreekumar has also directed two movies.