Prithviraj Productions to release KGF 2 in Malayalam

nKGF Chapter 2 is one among the highly anticipated pan-Indian film starring Yash. And as a good news, the movie is getting released in Malayalam as well.

Prithvi's association with the movie

Interestingly, Mollywood superstar Prithviraj will be associating with the movie.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, took to his official social media pages and announced that the KGF Chapter 2 will be presented in Malayalam by his home banner, Prithviraj Productions.

The fans of the KGF franchise and Yash from Kerala are totally excited about the new collaboration.

What Prithviraj said about the movie

Sharing a poster of the collaboration, Prithvi wrote, "KGF 2. I'm a huge fan of the KGF franchise and pretty much everything associated with it. Hombale films was among the first to reach out to me after Lucifer and discuss the possibility of an association. I definitely look forward to that but no better way to start the journey than to have the privilege of presenting one of the most anticipated films in the country. Prithviraj Productions is proud to present KGF 2. Like millions of you.. I too am waiting to see Rocky's tale unfold! Prithviraj Productions" (sic.)

The movie

Meanwhile, it was announced that KGF: Chapter 2’s teaser will be released on Yash's birthday, January 8 at 10:18 AM. The film has Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady and it has Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist, while Raveena Tandon will be seen in an important role.