WED JAN 6, 2021 11:45 AM IST
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt attend Deepika Padukone's birthday bash, Ranveer Singh plays host

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 06, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Deepika Padukone turned 35 and celebrated her birthday in a grand way. Her husband Ranveer Singh hosted a party for their friends from the industry. Many stars atended the event and Internet is flooded with their pictures.

Ranbir-Alia make heads turn

Actor Ranbir Kapoor attended the bash with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. 

They arrived at the party venue together. Ranbir was seen in a white shirt with black pants, while Alia wore a black tube top with black baggy jeans. 

Other celebs

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt was also seen.

Ishaan Khatter was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday. Karan Johar was also among the guests.

Also spotted at the event were Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and Deepika’s co-star in the Shakun Batra film, Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ranveers's special wish

On her birthday, Ranveer shared a cute picture. “My jaan, my life, my gudiya Happy birthday!!! @deepikapadukone.” He also shared a picture from the party and wrote: “Biwi No.1 @deepikapadukone #happybirthday”. (sic.)

