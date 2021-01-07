Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
THU JAN 7, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Dileep and Kavya twin in black; pictures go viral

Dileep and Kavya twin in black; picturess go viral
Our Correspondent
Published: January 07, 2021 10:25 AM IST Updated: January 07, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Star couple Dileep and Kavya Madhavan often twin in matching outfits whenever they are seen together. The latest pictures of the couple attending a wedding function have already become viral on the social media. Dileep and Kavya looked elegant and classy in black ethnic outfits as they enjoyed some amazing moments at one of their friend’s weddings.

Kavya who has taken a break after her marriage doesn’t appear in public much. So, her fans wouldn’t miss a chance to celebrate her latest pictures whenever they get a chance.

Kavya had last acted in 'Pinneyum' that was released in 2016. Meanwhile, Dileep has an array of movies like 'Kesu Ee Veedinte Nathan', 'Professor Dinkan' and 'Khalasi' waiting to hit the theatres this year.  

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.