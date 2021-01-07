Malayalam
Mammootty's new look thrills his fans

Our Correspondent
Published: January 07, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Mega star Mammootty's new look is creating a rage on the social media. The actor’s pictures in which he is seen with long hair and beard have already become viral. Meanwhile, in a new picture, Mammootty looks dapper in a black shirt and seems to be in a jovial mood.

Fans speculate that the screen icon has undergone a makeover for Amal Neerad’s next. Actor Soubin Shahir had earlier revealed that Amal and Mammootty would be coming together for another movie before 'Big B' rolls. However, the makers haven’t revealed the details of the movie yet.

It is said that this movie too is action oriented like 'Big B'. Mamootty is waiting for the release of his movies 'One', 'Priest', and 'New York' this year.  

